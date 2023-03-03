You can still find your thrill at Delmar’s Blueberry Hill (LISTEN)

In the early 1970s the Delmar area of St. Louis had “seen better days.” Joe Edwards looked to do something about that, so he took his collection of 30,000-plus records, unboxed some of his collectables and offered a wonderful beer selection that he hoped would appeal to people. Today, Joe’s Blueberry Hill remains a top desination spot for locals and visitors to St. Louis. Joe joins Show Me Today to talk about his long friendship with Chuck Berry and how the music icon played over 200 shows at his Delmar Loop’s Blueberry Hill.

