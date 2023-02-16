Hawley says Schmitt will ‘do a great job’ on US Senate Armed Serviced committee

Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is saying the Show-Me State’s newest Senator, fellow Republican Eric Schmitt, will do a great job on the Senate’s Armed Services Committee. Hawley says he left the committee and now sits on the Senate’s Energy Committee.

“My committee assignments were my choice, and I’m looking forward to getting after it,” Hawley told Missourinet. “We’ve got a lot of work to do to bring the cost of energy down in this country (and) get energy production opened back up, which is very important to us in the state of Missouri.”

When asked, Hawley said he doesn’t think having a less-senior Missourian on the Armed Services committee will weaken the state’s voice.

“Oh no no…I’m not concerned about that at all; (Schmitt) is going to do a great job,” Hawley said. “I don’t want to speak for him, but I think he’s happy to be on the committee and I’m sure happy to have him there.”

In an earlier statement, Schmitt said he’ll work to ensure that the U.S. military is the most “revered fighting force in the world.” He was also appointed to the U.S. Senate Committee for Transportation, Science, and Commerce, as well as the Joint Committee for Congress that includes both senators and U.S. House members.

Hawley continues to serve on the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security committees.

Copyright 2023, Missourinet.