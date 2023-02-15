A Columbia festival staple turns 20 February 15, 2023 By [email protected] Film goers in line at the Showtime Theater @ The Blue Note on Thursday, March 3.(Photo by Stephen Bybee) For 20 years, documentary filmmakers and fans have focused on the True False Film Festival in Columbia. Ashley Byrd is with one of the festival organizers, Barbie Banks, to find out what is playing in film and music. (LISTEN 10:10) https://cdn.missourinet.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/2-15-AB-True-False-Film-Festival.mp3 Share this:FacebookTwitter