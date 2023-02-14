Why MSHSAA postseason is based on regional representation (LISTEN)

If you have played a high school sport or have a child that competes in a high school sport or activities, your lives have been touched by the Missouri State High School Activities Association.

This past July, Dr. Jennifer Rukstad took over as MSHSAA’s executive director. She is looking to add three new executive members that she believes will bring a fresh approach and new ideas.

Dr. Rukstad joined Show Me Today to discuss the future of MSHSAA, and I asked her about the playoff structure for team sports. Some coaches and fans feel those tournaments need to be seeded differently, but Dr. Rukstad explains MSHSAA’s reasons for the regional structure in place.