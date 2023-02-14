Mental health first aid training available throughout the state (LISTEN)



Mental Health First Aid is a skills-based training course that teaches participants about mental health and substance-use issues. This effort is led by Mental Health First Aid Missouri, where you can get trained to be a mental health first aider or become certified to teach mental health first aid. Tim Shockely, a Clinical Education Coordinator for Mid Missouri Area Health Education Centers, joins Show Me Today to talk about their adult, youth and teen courses that are available to individuals and companies.

