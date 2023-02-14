In case you missed Patrick Mahomes on Jimmy Kimmel, catch the segment here

Patrick Mahomes went from Arizona to Disneyland Jimmy Kimmel Live all in a 24-hour span. He told Kimmel he took a nap in the ride over to the show.

Mahomes talks about being named Super Bowl MVP, beating the Eagles, what went through his head when he injured his ankle, giving a little speech at halftime, bringing his daughter to Disneyland, Travis Kelce being named Most Valuable Partier, playing a great team in the Eagles and his respect for Jalen Hurts, a trick play they ran in the fourth quarter, and why kids like him so much.

