Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

In case you missed Patrick Mahomes on Jimmy Kimmel, catch the segment here

By

Patrick Mahomes went from Arizona to Disneyland Jimmy Kimmel Live all in a 24-hour span. He told Kimmel he took a nap in the ride over to the show.
Mahomes talks about being named Super Bowl MVP, beating the Eagles, what went through his head when he injured his ankle, giving a little speech at halftime, bringing his daughter to Disneyland, Travis Kelce being named Most Valuable Partier, playing a great team in the Eagles and his respect for Jalen Hurts, a trick play they ran in the fourth quarter, and why kids like him so much.

Watch the segment below

