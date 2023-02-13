Missouri’s state workers are another step closer to getting a pay raise

The Missouri House of Representatives has passed Gov. Mike Parson’s request for a state worker pay increase. The plan comes as the state grapples with about 7,000 open positions.

It includes an 8.7% pay increase and a $2-per-hour bump in pay for group care employees working nights at places like state prisons and veterans homes.

The pay increase is part of a $627 million bill requesting extra spending in the current state budget year.

Missouri House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, is the bill sponsor.

“I want to point out to the body that when I started here, 2017 was my first year. The state budget was less than $30 billion,” said Smith. “The governor’s recommendations this year are over $50 billion. We have to make tradeoffs. We can’t spend our way out of all society’s problems.”

State Representative Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, supports the pay increase proposal but said Missouri will still fall behind private industries.

The bill also includes $20 million in public school safety grants.

“This is something that the governor asked for and that we do know is an emergency. These are much, much needed raises. But I also want to stress what the governor himself said to us when he presented these to us in his State of the State, that this is a baseline and really the bare minimum of what’s needed. If we really want to address the problem we have with our state workforce, we need to go a lot further,” said Merideth.

The next stop for House Bill 14 is the Missouri Senate.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet