Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP once again. Mahomes was awarded Most Valuable Player of the big game after completing 21 of 27 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Mike Clemens was in Arizona all week providing us with Super Bowl coverage. He joined Show Me Today to gives us an idea of what the whole experience was like from pre-game to Butker’s game winning kick.

LISTEN (4:50)