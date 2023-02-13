Chiefs parade route and rally information

The Kansas City Sports Commission announced Monday morning the city will celebrate the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII victory on Wednesday.

The parade will start at noon at Grand Boulevard and Sixth Street, according to the Kansas City Sports Commission. The parade will move south on Grand until it gets to Pershing Road, where it will turn right and work its way to Union Station.

A victory rally will take place at Union Station at approximately 1:45 p.m., following the parade. The rally stage will be set up in front of Union Station, with the WWI Museum and Memorial hosting viewing opportunities.