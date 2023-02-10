Mahomes is named MVP. Kelce credits “Big Red” for his success (LISTEN)

Patrick Mahomes was named the AP’s Most Valuable Player getting 48 of 50 first-place votes. The other two votes went to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It was the second MVP award of Mahomes’ six-year career, making him the 10th player ever to win the award twice. Only Jim Brown and former St. Louis Rams quarterback Kurt Warner won two MVPs in less time at the start of a career.

Mahomes led the NFL this season in passing yards (5,250), touchdown passes (41) while leading the Chiefs to a 14-3 record and the AFC’s No. 1 seed in the playoffs. He set an NFL record of 5,614 total yards in a season. Mike Clemens has more from Patrick plus the Chiefs defense will be focusing on Philadelphia’s run game.

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was added to the injury report Thursday and was listed as limited with a knee injury during the practice session. NFL Network is reporting that Sneed “should be OK.” Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was upgraded to a full participant after being limited on Wednesday.

