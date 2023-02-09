Missouri bill aims to provide first responders with greater access to mental healthcare

Missouri’s first responders experience trauma that can be difficult to unsee. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates about 34% of America’s first responders develop behavioral health conditions, including, depression and PTSD.

State Sen. Lincoln Hough, R-Springfield, is proposing to create the Missouri First Responder Mental Health Initiative Act. The bill would create greater access to mental healthcare and spell out the rights of first responders to get behavioral health care services and related treatment.

“They see some tough situations and I think as we as a country start to treat mental issues the same way we treat physical issues, there’s more of a spotlight on the need for resources. The folks that are there minute one when these instances happen, I just think some wraparound services for those professionals is a good idea for their mental competency, and for their job productivity moving forward,” said Hough.

Under the bill that could come up for Senate debate soon, first responders could get treatment in any geographic area without restrictions or limitations required by an employer or insurance company. They would also have the right to get expanded Family and Medical Leave Act protections while voluntarily seeking preventative treatment.

“Almost everyone’s struggling with something,” said Hough. “If there’s a takeaway from this, I want it to be that the state of Missouri wants to help. We want to put programs in place that work and give you all the resources that you need to take care of yourselves, take care of your families, take care of your jobs, and ultimately make us all better.”

Hough’s bill would also let first responders seek reimbursement for behavioral health care through a grant program that would be required to be set up.

