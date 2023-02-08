Mahomes uses loss to Tampa in Chiefs last Super Bowl as motivation (LISTEN)

Patrick Mahomes recalls the feeling he had in the locker room after the Chiefs lost to the Bucs in the Super Bowl. Those experiences are his motivation heading into Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. Better news on the injury front. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed has officially cleared concussion protocol and should be ready to go on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney said that he’s “definitely” playing in the Super Bowl. The Chiefs will release their first official injury report of the week this afternoon. Mike Clemens has more on the QBs in this game and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has ties to Kansas City.

