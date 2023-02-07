From best BBQ, to biggest trash talker, to best Mahomes impression, the Chiefs answer any and all SB questions (LISTEN)

The Kansas City Chiefs took part in Super Bowl Opening Night in Phoenix, with hundreds of media members on hand for interviews with players and coaches ahead of Sunday’s big game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he isn’t ready to talk about being a dynasty just yet, adding they have to win some more rings. Mahomes also said his injured ankle is better than it was prior to the AFC Championship Game. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was asked about his time in Philadelphia, and he said he was grateful for his stint with the Eagles and has a lot of love for the city.

Much to my dismay one Chiefs player listed Joe’s for the best BBQ in KC but it came in third! You’ll never guess who the biggest trash talker and team is and who does the best Patrick Mahomes voice? Mike Clemens will tell you

LISTEN (1:40)

The Chiefs have made a pair of roster moves. Kansas City has activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve, making him eligible to play in Super Bowl 57 on Sunday. The 23-year-old has not played since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 11. He has 302 yards and three touchdowns on the ground to pair with 17 receptions for 151 yards and three additional scores. In a corresponding move, Kansas City has placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with a pelvic injury. In the AFC Championship, Hardman re-aggravated the injury that caused him to miss 10 games this season.