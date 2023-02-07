BREAKING: Missouri executes man convicted of killing girlfriend and her children

Leonard Taylor took his last breath Tuesday at the state prison in Bonne Terre. He was declared dead at 6:16 p.m.

The 58-year-old St. Louis man was convicted of the 2004 killings of his girlfriend, Angela Rowe, and her three young children in St. Louis County.

Taylor said he was innocent in the murders of Rowe and her children, Alexus, AcQreya, and Tyrese. He claimed that he was in the state of California when the murders happened in Jennings.

Prosecutors have said that Taylor killed the family, admitted it in a phone call to his brother, and fled to California.

Tuesday’s execution of Taylor is the 134th person Missouri has put to death.

The state Department of Corrections said Taylor was given an injection of five grams of pentobarbital.

Missourinet served as a state witness in the execution. After the curtains opened, Taylor, who was wearing a grey top, did not appear to struggle whatsoever. He moved his head and took a few deep breaths. Within one minute of the curtains opening, Taylor was no longer moving and his eyes were closed.

In Taylor’s final written statement, he said in part, “Death is not your enemy, it is your destiny. Look forward to meeting it. Peace!”

Rowe’s older sister, Gerjuan Rowe, spoke to reporters after the execution.

“I’m just overwhelmed and I’m glad. I know justice was served,” she said. “It’s kind of hard trying to move forward but I think I’ll be able to do it. I still miss them on birthdays, holidays. Those are the hardest days. Now I’ve got a little peace, just a little bit knowing that he’s resting.”

Taylor and his attorney made several last-minute attempts to block the execution. The Missouri Supreme Court and the U.S. Supreme Court both denied those efforts.

Taylor also asked Gov. Mike Parson to spare his life. The governor denied Taylor’s request for clemency. Here is part of the governor’s statement:

“Leonard Taylor brutally murdered a mother and her three children. The evidence shows Taylor committed these atrocities and a jury found him guilty. Courts have consistently upheld Taylor’s convictions and sentences under the facts and the Missouri and United States Constitutions,” Parson said in a written statement. “Despite his self-serving claim of innocence, the facts of his guilt in this gruesome quadruple homicide remain.”

Missouri Department of Corrections Spokesperson Karen Pojmann said funeral arrangements are being made by the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

