The Missouri Highway Patrol and Amtrak confirm that a FedEx truck driver died in a crash with the Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Train 318 east of Lees Summit. MSHP Troop A is investigating the crash.

KMBC‘s @MattFlenerKMBC reports from the scene of the crash that no one on the train is reported to be physically injured. The train has travelled away from the crash site. The truck is destroyed.