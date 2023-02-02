Subscribe

Missouri law enforcement is eligible for national active shooter training (LISTEN)

By

Photo Credit: The ALERRT Center

Through the efforts of Missouri State University and the Missouri Department of Public Safety, Missouri is the latest state that has adopted the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training.

ALERRT is the national standard for active shooter training, and Missouri law enforcement agencies all over the state can enroll.

Cameron Conner spoke with assistant professor of criminology and criminal justice Bill Sandel and Director of the Missouri State University Public training program Cody Brewington. (LISTEN 11:38)

