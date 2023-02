If you observe people with blue heads and hands acting out without saying a word, it can only mean one thing: The worldwide famous Blue Man Group is in town.

Cameron Conner is speaking with the team’s captain, Meridian, about his years in the business, their unique way of putting on an unforgettable show, and how each place he travels to brings its one-of-a-kind atmosphere.

They are headed to the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis February 9-12th. (LISTEN 10:43)