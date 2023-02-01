Missouri considers expanding probation and parole arrest program

In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield.

Under Gov. Mike Parson’s state budget proposal, the program would expand statewide. The next state budget year begins in July.

The fate of the proposed expansion is up to the Missouri Legislature. Trevor Foley, with the state Department of Corrections, explained the program to the Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee.

“It allows for a faster response and intervention to that offender and also means local law enforcement doesn’t have to go execute the warrant,” said Foley. “It’s going well and we’d like to expand.”

The department tells Missourinet as of December 2022, the arrest teams have completed the following:

• Total arrests: 727

• 2022 arrests: 577

• On nine occasions, controlled substances were turned over to law enforcement.

The $122,000 price tag would cover training and equipment for 36 more probation and parole officers.

