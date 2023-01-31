More details about Columbia diversity event with drag queen show

An annual Martin Luther King diversity event this month in Columbia caused an uproar because some students witnessed a drag queen show at the end of the program.

The celebration was organized by the City of Columbia and had about 1,000 people in attendance. The event included a presentation of student writings, awards, an invocation by faith leaders, and a keynote speech by former WNBA star Renee Montgomery. Several local businesses sponsored the event.

Although both public and private school students were there, Columbia Public Schools has been getting the brunt of the public outcry. On Twitter, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said the district “endangered children,” “represented an indoctrination program,” and “deprived parents” of their right to approve their children’s attendance. Bailey, who is running for Attorney General in 2024, said CPS staff had an “affirmative obligation to know what it was exposing these students to” and said the district showed willful negligence.

Bailey said he is examining all legal options, and more action will follow.

Bailey’s office canceled an interview with Missourinet and efforts to reschedule were not possible by this story’s deadline.

In a letter to Gov. Mike Parson, with Bailey copied, Columbia Superintendent of Schools, Brian Yearwood, said the district’s role in the gathering is limited to participating in a single part of the program centered on student writings. He said its schools asked parents for permission for students to attend the event.

Yearwood invited them to meet and discuss the matter. According to Columbia Public School District Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark, the Attorney General’s Office has not contacted the district to have a conversation about the event.

Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, said he planned to meet with Yearwood and the school board president last Thursday to talk about what unfolded.

Students from three private schools were at the MLK diversity gathering – Columbia Independent School, Islamic School of Columbia, and Father Tolton High School.

Kari Stockwell, with Columbia Independent School, told Missourinet her school has attended the celebration for several years. A fifth grader from her school was there with his mother.

“It’s a nice celebration. It’s very well attended every year,” she said. “It’s just this year, this selection has kind of overshadowed what otherwise was a very wonderful celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr and his legacy. We were surprised by the entertainment that was offered, but the event itself was something that we have not had concerns about in the past. So, it wouldn’t even have occurred to us to try to do research about what the entertainment was intended to be. I know that’s something of a concern that’s been raised by some people – that the schools should have known. We didn’t. We were not concerned about trying to investigate what the entertainment would have been because we have attended an event in the past and it’s been fine.”

A school worker stayed through the end.

“I don’t recall a specific reaction to it, maybe slight surprise, but I don’t think she felt like it was something that was, it didn’t strike her as completely inappropriate. Maybe surprising but not inappropriate,” said Stockwell.

She said no one has contacted the school with concerns about the school’s involvement.

The Islamic School of Columbia, declined to comment. Efforts to question Father Tolton High have been unsuccessful.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet