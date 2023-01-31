Missouri man receives nation’s highest astronaut medal

For the first time in nearly seventeen years, America has awarded the highest civilian honor that the nation can bestow upon the country’s astronauts – the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Missouri astronaut Bob Behnken and fellow astronaut Doug Hurley have been given the medals for their bravery.

Behnken is a native of St. Ann in St. Louis County. He is also a graduate of Pattonville High and Washington University.

On May 30, 2020, Behnken and Hurley piloted the first U.S. spaceflight with astronauts aboard in nearly a decade – and the first manned U.S. commercial spaceflight. Their return to Earth was the first water landing since the Apollo mission in 1975.

Vice President Kamala Harris awarded them with the medals during a ceremony today in Washington, D.C.

“Bob and Doug together have written the first page of a new chapter in the history of American space flight,” said Harris. “On behalf of the people of the United States of America, and as I said to you when we were back in the room, on behalf of people you may never meet, but who will forever be impacted because of your work forever, it is my great honor to award you both the Congressional Space Medal of Honor.”

Behnken is a veteran of ten space walks, NASA’s chief astronaut, and a U.S. Air Force Colonel.

