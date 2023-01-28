Missouri Senate Anticipates Debate Next Week On Some GOP Priorities

Missouri’s Senate GOP leadership anticipates debate next week on “education reform”, an effort to temporarily waive state regulations for certain businesses, a bill that would make it easier to get physical therapy, and one that would allow an income tax deduction for certain federal grant money.

Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, wants to get things started on the Senate floor.

“It was another good week, lots of forward motion on some key priorities,” Sen. Rowden explained Thursday. “We brought in our first few bills to the calendar today, just a minute ago and referred another pretty large batch. I’ll let the floor leader speak on this, I assume we’ll probably start some floor action next week and really get the ball rolling on the bulk in the heat of session.”

A controversial education package that could come up deals with accessibility rights of parents on the education records of their child, including the ability to fully review the curriculum, books, and other education materials used by the school attended by their child; the ability to access information on teachers, guest lecturers, and outside presenters who engage with students at the school. Under this proposed plan, Missouri could withhold up to 50% of state aid from a district that doesn’t follow the rules. It would also restrict the teaching of the 1619 Project, Critical Race Theory or similar instruction.

“So next week we will have some floor debate,” according to Senate Majority Leader Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina. “I haven’t looked specifically at the bills that were brought in today, but I know that we’ve had a lot of conversations behind the scenes with senators and looked at the issues that they feel are important and where there’s been any kind of difference of opinion, we’re working on working those things out. We’re all looking forward to getting started.”

Click the links below to view the bills scheduled for debate at any time:

