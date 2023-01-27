For the Chiefs to win, they must get to Joe Burrow–why Sunday may be their best chance (LISTEN)

The Chiefs and Bengals will fight for a spot in Super Bowl LVII at Arrowhead on Sunday. Patrick Mahomes said he’s “ready to go.” The QB suffered a high ankle sprain during the team’s Divisional Round playoff win over the Jaguars last weekend. Meanwhile, the Bengals are coming off a 27-10 win over the Bills last weekend. Joe Mixon shredded the Buffalo defense for 105 rushing yards and a touchdown while averaging over five yards per carry. However, KC ranks in the top-10 in run defense which could put more pressure on Joe Burrow to execute through the air. They also have to get to Burrow early and Todd Leabo from Sports Radio 810 WHB says “that’s the game.”

