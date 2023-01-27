Charlie Phillips reaches goal of representing Missouri and his country at the World Games (LISTEN)

Charlie Phillips would watch the Olympics and see Michael Phelps and Alex Morgan competing and he always wanted to be like them. He told his family 15 years ago he would make the Special Olympics USA team. Now he will get his opportunity. Charlie will not only represent his country, but our state as the lone representative from Special Olympics Missouri. Charlie and Team USA will travel to Germany this summer where he’s looking forward to meeting other athletes, building friendships and competiting. He’s also looking forward to sightseeing, trying authentic German food and once he’s done competiting in three weight lifting events, I got him to admit he’s going to try fine German beer! Charlie joined us on Show Me Today.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

