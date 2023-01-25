Missouri man asks governor to block state’s plan to execute him next month

A Missouri man has asked the governor to block the state’s plan to execute him next month.

Leonard Taylor is scheduled to be put to death February 7 for the 2004 killings of his girlfriend and her three kids in Jennings.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office received Taylor’s clemency request Tuesday.

“As with all cases, Governor Parson carefully reviews the specific facts and circumstances of each case to determine if clemency is appropriate,” said Parson’s spokesperson, Kelli Jones. “Governor Parson will examine Taylor’s application and announce his decision when this review is complete, as has been practice in other capital cases.”

The 58-year-old prisoner has said he is innocent in the murders of Angela Rowe and her young children. Taylor claims that he was in the state of California when the murders happened.

Prosecutors have said that Taylor killed the family, admitted it in a phone call to his brother and fled to California.

The execution is scheduled to happen at the state prison in eastern Missouri’s Bonne Terre. Missourinet is scheduled to witness the execution.

