Younger brother of NBA player Michael Porter Jr. arrested in fatal crash

Coban Porter, the younger brother of Michael and Jontay, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and reckless driving after he was involved in a two-car crash overnight on Sunday in Denver. Coban is 21 and played basketball at the University of Denver but has been out this year with a torn ACL. Michael plays for the Denver Nuggets, and according to the Denver Post he was not in the car with Coban and did not play in his NBA game on Sunday.

Michael and Jontay played college ball at Mizzou. Michael was drafted by the Denver Nuggets and is in his fourth season. Jontay played with the Memphis Grizzlies last season, appearing in 11 games. Coban played with the University of Denver as a freshman last year before injuring his knee in the off-season.