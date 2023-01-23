Missouri task force makes recommendations to better serve Alzheimer’s patients (LISTEN)

A statewide task force has been working for months to come up with recommendations to better serve the state’s Alzheimer’s patients and their families. The group has turned in its recommendations to Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Legislature. The proposals focus on access to care, support and treatment, quality of care, as well as early detection and diagnosis.

Jerry Dowell, with the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said the task force held town halls across the state. He said one thing stood out to him at these public meetings.

“There’s a certain level of despair and desperation by family members of not knowing where to go, not knowing what to do, and not knowing how they can help their family members. We really have to figure out a way to help families and ease that burden and ease that stress that exists, which is only going to exacerbate the problem,” said Dowell.

The panel wants Missouri to create a coordinated statewide response – to serve as a resource for people looking for help with Alzheimer’s patients.

It also wants the state to recognize the disease as a public health crisis.

“Every day we have more and more seniors who become diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other dementias,” he said. “It’s a real public health crisis that we need to take a look at because it’s so costly. It impacts so many different areas of life.”

The group says the state should launch campaigns to help the public and the medical community know what to look out for in the early stages of the disease.

“I think when we had our community forums around the state, what we heard from a lot of individuals was they were having a hard time getting to a diagnosis and I think family members are overlooking the early detection of family members that may have the early warning signs,” he said.

Another recommendation is to boost funding for grants to help caregivers of Alzheimer’s patients take a break and handle other obligations. Most caregivers are family members.

The task force recommends increasing the number of healthcare workers and better educating them about the disease.

“The state of Missouri should partner with institutions of higher learning to include dementia care professions within their education system. There are things that they could do to provide inside of some of their training. Maybe there should be some geographic-based grants or tax credits or other incentive programs to attract individuals to provide care in rural communities or underserved areas,” said Dowell.

The panel includes the lieutenant governor, representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association, the Missouri Departments of Health and Senior Services, Mental Health and Social Services, Office of Workforce Development Office, and the state Veterans Commission, an Alzheimer’s patient, a caregiver, an Alzheimer’s medical researcher, and home health care representatives.

The list of recommendations and other information: Alzheimer State Plan Taskforce Report Final.

To reach the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Help Line, call 1-800-272-3900.

Copyright © 2023 · Missourinet