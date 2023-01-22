Mahomes says he’ll be ready as Kansas City will host the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game (LISTEN)

The Cincinnati Bengals punched their ticket to the AFC Championship Game. They notched a road win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, 27-10. Cincinnati heads to Kansas City to face the Chiefs for a spot in Super Bowl LVII (57) in Arizona. It’s also a rematch of last year’s AFC title game, won by the Bengals. The Chiefs are playing in their fifth straight AFC Championship Game and some mystery will surround Patrick Mahomes and just how healthy his leg will be after being injured in the second quarter of KC’s 27-20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tickets for the AFC Championship game go on sale Monday at 11 a.m. on the Chiefs’ website.

