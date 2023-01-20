SOMO athlete earns trip to Berlin, Germany for Special Olympics World Games, “I made the team!”

Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) will have longtime athlete Charlie Phillips representing the USA at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin next year. Phillips is a powerlifter who had the top squat and deadlift at the USA team trials recently in San Antonio. Charlie is from Savannah, Missouri and was the only athlete from Missouri to be nominated for the Special Olympics World Games.

“You know how long, I’ve been waiting for this?” SOMO caught Charlie’s reaction when he was told he would be representing the U.S.

