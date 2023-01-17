Vivek Malek Sworn In As New Missouri State Treasurer

Click here to listen to Malek’s speech from the Missouri House Chamber:

Vivek Malek was sworn into office Tuesday as Missouri’s 48th State Treasurer. U.S. District Judge Steven N. Limbaugh, Jr. administered the oath of office at the state Capitol.

In his speech, Malek attested to the American Dream being alive and well, adding that he intends to stand up for Missourians to ensure their God-given potential can be realized.

@MalekVivek chatting it up after his inauguration ceremony pic.twitter.com/k9XJrXnleE — Anthony Morabith🎙️ (@AnthonyMorabith) January 17, 2023

Malek is tasked with overseeing the state’s bank accounts, unclaimed property, and Missouri’s investments. He says that he’s a strong fiscal conservative and that every dollar counts.

Today, we welcomed Vivek Malek as our new State Treasurer. Vivek’s story is inspiring proof that the American Dream can and will live on for the next generation of Missourians. pic.twitter.com/OWFKUDSO0I — Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) January 17, 2023

Malek takes the position as state treasurer following the vacancy created by the election of Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri’s State Auditor.