Subscribe

Get updates in your inbox.

Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

Vivek Malek Sworn In As New Missouri State Treasurer

By

Click here to listen to Malek’s speech from the Missouri House Chamber:

Vivek Malek was sworn into office Tuesday as Missouri’s 48th State Treasurer. U.S. District Judge Steven N. Limbaugh, Jr. administered the oath of office at the state Capitol.

In his speech, Malek attested to the American Dream being alive and well, adding that he intends to stand up for Missourians to ensure their God-given potential can be realized.

Malek is tasked with overseeing the state’s bank accounts, unclaimed property, and Missouri’s investments. He says that he’s a strong fiscal conservative and that every dollar counts.

Malek takes the position as state treasurer following the vacancy created by the election of Scott Fitzpatrick as Missouri’s State Auditor.

NEVER MISS A POST

Subscribe to get our latest news and information delivered to your inbox.