Maya Moore officially steps away from the WNBA, promotes new book

Jefferson City native and former WNBA star Maya Moore officially announced her retirement from basketball. Moore walked away from the league in 2019 to help overturn a 23-year prison sentence of Jonathan Irons in Missouri. The couple got married and now have a son together. Moore ends her career with four championships, one WNBA Finals MVP award and one WNBA MVP award.

Watch Maya and Jonathan’s appearance on Good Morning America as they update their lives and promote a their book, “Love and Justice.”