The Chiefs are gearing up for their divisional round matchup. Kansas City will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Chiefs earned the number-one seed and a first-round bye after finishing the regular season 14-and-3. Andy Reid will face his former assistant Doug Pederson who is head coach of the Jags, who are coming off a thrilling 31-30 win over the Chargers after being down 27-0. Saturday’s game kicks off at 3:30 on NBC.

