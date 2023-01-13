AAA Missouri ready to reward businesses for curbing texting while driving (LISTEN)

Missouri businesses are invited to compete for cash prizes and help make our roadways safer in the inaugural Buckle Up Phone Down (BUPD) Business Showdown, sponsored by AAA Missouri and the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety, in collaboration with Missouri Employers Mutual, the Governors Highway Safety Association, and General Motors. The BUPD Business Showdown is a new, FREE distracted driving prevention training course that provides participating businesses with cash incentives for employee participation. The goal of the program is to educate drivers on the dangers of cell phone-use while driving and offer solutions for preventing distraction behind the wheel. Nick Chabbaria of AAA Missouri joins Show Me Today to share how much your company can win.

