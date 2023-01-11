Hawley, Bush team up to push for radioactive testing of Hazelwood School District properties

Republican U.S. Senator Josh Hawley and Democrat Representative Cori Bush joined in a letter to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers calling for additional radioactive testing of Hazelwood School District’s properties. Hawley previously demanded that USACE conduct radioactive testing at Jana Elementary School following reports of contamination with WWII nuclear waste.

He also called on President Biden to declare a federal emergency and make aid available for students and families.

“Concerned parents deserve certainty about the safety of their children’s learning environment and on that, USACE can and should help,” they wrote in the letter.

The USACE has determined the school is safe for students, but local media reports parents are worried.

Read the full letter here.