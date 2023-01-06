NFL owners to vote if Chiefs would play a neutral site AFC Championship Game

Doctors caring for Bills safety Damar Hamlin say he is neurologically intact. He was able to communicate with doctors in writing and even asked who won the game Monday night. One of the doctors said not only are the “lights on, but he’s home.” Hamlin is still listed in critical condition, and the next step is getting him off a ventilator so he can breathe on his own. Watch the doctor’s press conference.

The NFL canceled the Bills-Bengals game. The competition committee has proposed playoff scenarios based on what happens in Week 18. This needs to be approved by 24 of the 32 owners Friday. Here’s how it affects the Chiefs:

A Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship game would be played at a neutral site if KC and Buffalo both win this weekend or if they both lose and Baltimore wins.

If those three teams were to lose and Cincinnati wins, then a Chiefs vs Bills or Bengals game would be played at a neutral site.

If the Chiefs lose and the Bills win, Buffalo gets the number one seed and no neutral sites would be needed.

The potential neutral sites have not yet been picked yet. One logical venue would be Indianapolis. There’s a dome and KC is 482 driving miles from Indy, while Buffalo is 499 miles away.