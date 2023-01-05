Missouri legislators celebrate new session at inaugural ball (LISTEN)

The Legislature’s 2023 Inaugural Ball was held Wednesday night in Jefferson City.

Every two years, state lawmakers dress up for the fancy party at the Missouri Capitol. They wear formal suits and gowns. They eat, drink, and dance.

Lawmakers are there, and so are their families, statewide elected leaders, lobbyists, and the public. It’s a chance for members of the General Assembly to let loose as they head into a new legislative session.

Missouri House Chief Clerk Dana Rademan Miller said the ball is funded by private money.

Four members spoke to Missourinet while the ball was going on.

State Representative Ed Lewis, R-Moberly.

State Representative Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph.

State Senator Brian Williams, D-University City.

State Senator Nick Schroer, R-St. Charles County.