BREAKING: Missouri executes transgender prisoner for murdering ex-girlfriend

Missouri has put to death it’s 133rd prisoner. The execution is the first known one involving a transgender inmate in the U.S.

The prisoner, Amber McLaughlin, was executed for the 2003 kidnapping, rape, and murder of Beverly Guenther of suburban St. Louis. Guenther was McLaughlin’s ex-girlfriend.

McLaughlin, 49, had a spiritual advisor in the room at the time of the execution. After five grams of pentobarbital was given to McLaughlin, the inmate did not show any visible signs of distress.

McLaughlin was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m. at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

McLaughlin left a final written statement and signed it with the name Scott McLaughlin.

“I am sorry for what I did. I am a loving and caring person,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin had been in prison since 2006.

McLaughlin asked the Gov. Mike Parson to step in and block the execution. Parson declined the request.

“McLaughlin’s conviction and sentence remains after multiple, thorough examinations of Missouri law. McLaughlin stalked, raped, and murdered Ms. Guenther. McLaughlin is a violent criminal,” Parson said in a news release. “Ms. Guenther’s family and loved ones deserve peace.”

According to Missouri Department of Corrections spokesperson Karen Pojmann, 51 people who oppose the death penalty protested today at the prison. Two other protesters were there in support of the death penalty.

Pojmann said McLaughlin’s body will be cremated, per McLaughlin’s request.

