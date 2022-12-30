Nicole Galloway reflects on her time in office as Missouri Auditor and run for governor

To hear the Show Me Today interview with State Auditor Nicole Galloway (16:23), click below.

Missouri is about to get a new state auditor, as Democrat Nicole Galloway leaves office and Republican Scott Fitzpatrick takes over.

Prior to becoming State Auditor, Galloway served as treasurer for Boone County and before that worked in the private sector. She was selected in 2015 by then-governor and fellow Democrat Jay Nixon to fill the auditor’s post left vacant by the tragic death of Republican State Auditor Tom Schweich in February of that same year.

After serving out the remainder of Schweich’s second term, Galloway was elected to a four-year term of her own, defeating Republican nominee Saundra McDowell in 2018. She chose not to run for a third term, opting instead to return to private life.

Galloway made a second and larger bid for public office, announcing her candidacy for governor of Missouri and winning the Democratic nomination in 2020. But she lost to incumbent Republican Mike Parson that November. Parson himself was finishing out the term of the prior office holder, that being former governor Eric Greitens who resigned in 2018.

Galloway also gained notoriety for being Missouri’s first-ever statewide elected official to give birth while in office. Her third, a boy, child was born on January 6th, 2017. She and her husband John have two other sons and they live in Columbia.

