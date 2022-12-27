The key to diversifying clinical trials is in the palm of your hand (LISTEN)

Two new studies from the University of Missouri School of Journalism highlighted the demographics of people who lacked participation in clinical studies and how relatable social media testimonies increased their willingness to attend.

The two groups specified to consist of Black Americans and people who live in rural areas, specifically rural white men.

Ph.D. and associate professor of Journalism Studies at the University of Missouri Amanda Hinnant and MU doctoral graduate Ciera Kirkpatrick, now an associate professor at the University of Nebraska, spoke to Cameron Conner about the study specifics.