Missouri Senate leader previews next legislative session (LISTEN)

When the next legislative session begins in January, Jefferson City will be bustling with lawmakers, lobbyists, and Capitol workers.

Lawmakers left some unfinished business on the table last session and they will give it the old college try again when they get back to work next month.

State Senator Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, is expected to become the upper chamber’s top leader – Senate President Pro Tem – after the gavel drops on January 4. In this Show Me Today interview (27:00), Rowden discusses some of the hot topics of the next session.

