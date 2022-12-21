Missouri preps for winter storm

Gov. Mike Parson has issued an executive order in response to bone-chilling cold temperatures and snow expected in Missouri this week. The order activates the Missouri National Guard and the state’s emergency operation plan.

“Extreme cold and hazardous weather conditions are expected to bring varying amounts of snow accumulation, but even more concerning is the bitter cold that is forecasted to impact the entire state,” Parson said. “Missourians should be proactive in their preparations and so should state government, especially during this holiday travel season. We are signing this Order to ensure state resources are available and National Guard members are on standby for any needed response efforts across the state.”

The northern half of Missouri is under a winter storm watch Thursday. All of Missouri, except for the southeast part of the state, is under a wind chill watch Wednesday night through Saturday morning with wind chills as low as 40 below zero. Two to six inches of snow is expected statewide beginning Wednesday and continuing through Friday night with strong winds causing blowing and drifting snow.

To check road conditions before hitting the road, check out MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map.

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet