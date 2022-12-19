Chiefs win another division to tie the Rams for NFL milestone

The Chiefs needed overtime but were able to clinch their seventh straight AFC West Division title on Sunday. Jerick McKinnon ran in for the winning touchdown in OT to give KC a 30-24 victory over the Texans in Houston. Patrick Mahomes threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns while also running in for a score for the Chiefs, who remain tied with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC. Both teams are now 11-and-3, but the Bills currently hold the tiebreaker.

Kansas City’s streak of division championships tied the Los Angeles Rams (1973-79) for the second-longest in NFL history behind the Patriots, who had 11 straight AFC East titles from 2009-2019.

Patrick Mahomes says the team’s first objective was met with the eye on the bigger prize: