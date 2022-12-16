Kansas City LGBTQ Coalition Vice Chair On Respect For Marriage Act Passage

Click player below to listen to the entire interview:

President Joe Biden signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law officially this week, which provides for the statutory authority for same-sex and interracial marriages.

The Congressional bill recognizes any marriage between two individuals that is valid under state law, in addition to requiring states to recognize same-sex marriages from other states. It prohibits the denial of full faith and credit or any right or claim relating to out-of-state marriages on the basis for sex, race, ethnicity, or national origin.

Justice Horn, Vice Chair of the Kansas City LGBTQ Coalition spoke with Missourinet discussing the importance of the act being signed into law.

“You can’t understate the historic moment this is for the LGBTQ community,” says Horn. “Just in my lifetime, we got marriage equality in 2013 with the Supreme Court ruling, but I think that, not only is this an historic moment, but it’s shown how far this country has gone and that is not just for folks who live on the east coast or the west coast, but right here in the heartland, both Democrats and Republicans.”

Breaking: President Biden has signed the Respect for Marriage Act into law. 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/kX8xFeGO4b — LGBTQ Commission of Kansas City (@LGBTQCommission) December 13, 2022

Horn wants LGBTQ protections to be brought up at the state and the municipal level, citing the Missouri Nondiscrimination Act, which would add sexual orientation and gender identity to Missouri’s Human Rights Act, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Preceding the president signing the legislation, it previously passed the U.S. House of Representatives on a 258 to 169 vote and the Senate on a 61 to 36 vote.

