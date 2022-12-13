Avian flu found in Missouri turkey flock

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed in a commercial turkey flock in central Missouri’s Osage County.

The disease is known to be deadly in domesticated poultry. The Missouri Department of Agriculture has quarantined the affected area, and birds on the property have been killed. The state is working with the federal government to do additional surveillance and testing in the areas around the affected flock.

In a news release, the state agency encourages all poultry producers to tighten their biosecurity practices around the farm.

“Producers should prevent contact between their birds and wild birds, and report sick birds or an unusual increase in death loss to a local veterinarian or the state veterinarian’s office at the Missouri Department of Agriculture at (573) 751-3377.”

The department says avian influenza does not present a food safety risk. It says poultry and eggs are safe to eat.

“Always properly handle poultry products and cook those products to proper temperatures,” according to the release.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States.

Situation updates of ongoing avian influenza activities in Missouri, as well as important biosecurity and virus-related information, will be posted online at Agriculture.Mo.Gov/avian-influenza.

Copyright © 2022 · Missourinet