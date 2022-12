The word and concept of “robot” have existed for at least a century, mostly in science fiction literature and movies.

They have since become a reality, from robotic equipment in auto factories to individual ones that can bring you your food. That’s where this particular story takes us, as robots now deliver food orders on the Missouri University of Science and Technology’s campus in Rolla.

