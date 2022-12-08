Registered Dietitians Hosting December Events Focused On Healthy Holiday Choices

Listen to the Show Me Today interview below:

The Iowa-based Hy-Vee supermarket chain is hosting events throughout the month of December focused on healthier holiday options with events that focus on menu programs, virtual cooking workshops, store tours, and more. The events are hosted by Hy-Vee’s registered dietitians, who help clients and customers make healthier choices, in addition to simplifying them. The dietitians help individuals make simple steps to making healthier choices in the store or through one-on-one counseling.

“It is Christmas, it is a very fun time, finding a balance, but also honoring your body and your physical wellbeing so that you feel the best around your family and Christmas is making sure that you making healthy choices,” according to Teequa Knapp, a Kansas City-based Hy-Vee Corporate Dietitian and Wellness Expert. “We know that if you choose protein and vegetables with your healthy desserts or with your desserts that you’re going to feel better. That is very important for that and making sure you’re stabilizing blood sugars and your energy levels as well.”

Events include a free discovery session to choose the individual program that best suits you, in addition to store tours for shopping tips and product recommendations to find substitutions for each type of lifestyle.

“We offer a virtual freezer meal workshop you can attend live or you get the recording sent to you,” adds Knapp. “It’s really great because you prep up five meals that actually go into your freezer and you can pull out at any time when you’re like, ‘oh snap, what am I going to eat for dinner tonight?’ Instead of going to get pizza, this is going to allow you to eat a healthy balanced meal.”

Click here for more information.