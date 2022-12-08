Missouri Farm Bureau legislative priority: Access to healthcare

The state Legislature will consider next session whether the Missouri Farm Bureau should be allowed to offer healthcare to its members. President Garrett Hawkins said the organization is making access to healthcare a priority.

“That’s why we will be having conversations with the Missouri General Assembly about the importance of meeting the needs of those who are unserved or underserved, particularly in rural areas. State Senator Sandy Crawford and State Representative Kurtis Gregory are filing legislation to allow Missouri Farm Bureau to offer health plans to members whose needs aren’t being met under the existing Affordable Care Act,” he said during the organization’s annual meeting this week.

The Missouri Farm Bureau is the largest agriculture organization in the state.

The Missouri Legislature begins its next session on January 4.

Story courtesy of Carah Hart, Brownfield Ag News.

