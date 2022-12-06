Missouri’s Broadband Office Wants Residents To Take Part In FCC Process

The Missouri Office of Broadband Development is encouraging residents to participate in the FCC challenge process when determining the Show-Me State’s share of federal broadband funding. The deadline to file challenges is January 13.

“We’ve heard about the challenges Missourians face across the state and we recognize that, and we know that there’s a lot of talk and has been about trying to bring connections,” according to Director BJ Tanksley. “We really have an opportunity through our office with partnering providers to really make a big step towards trying to bring connections to people.”

Check the map to make sure your homes, businesses, and communities are correctly represented on the FCC maps to ensure locations are eligible for funding and receive their fare share, according to the Office of Broadband Development.

The map determines how much of the more than $42 billion in funding will come to the state through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program, which is part of the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act. That funding, next year, will be used for the Connecting All Missourians initiative, which is working to provide high-quality internet statewide.

Tanksley adds, “It really has been encouraging to be able to say, luckily the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act that will come through the state of Missouri, does offer unprecedented levels of funding that we’re going to be able to work with providers across the state through competitive grants to try to bring service to those areas that, otherwise, don’t financially make sense.”

