Mizzou headed to Tampa for bowl game to face Wake Forest

The 6-6 Mizzou Tigers football will play in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl against ACC opponent Wake Forest on Friday, December 23rd. The kick-off is set for 5:30 p.m. CST on ESPN. The game will be played at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Wake Forest went 7-5 on the season which included a 45-25 win over Vanderbilt earlier in the season. The Demon Deacons also had ACC wins over Florida State, Boston College and Syracuse.

This will be the first-ever matchup between Mizzou and Wake Forest.