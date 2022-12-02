Mizzou coach gets name added to basketball court (LISTEN)

The University of Missouri will dedicate a basketball court at MizzouRec in honor of Ron Lykins, Mizzou and Team USA Wheelchair Basketball Coach.

Lykins is the winningest coach in international competitions in United States Wheelchair Basketball history, earning 12 gold medals and five silver medals. He is the only coach in Paralympic history to lead both men and women’s teams to gold. In the 2016 and 2020 Paralympic Games, he led the U.S. men’s team to back-to-back gold and also led the American women to consecutive gold medals in 2004 and 2008. Lykins retired from Team USA in 2021.

Lykins has coached at Mizzou since 2009. He joined Show Me Today to talk about tonight’s ceremony and the growth of wheelchair basketball in the state of Missouri.