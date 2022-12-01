Agreement reached on how to divide Rams settlement money

The three entities who brought a lawsuit against the NFL and the Rams for leaving St. Louis have finally agreed on how to divvy up the $790 million settlement. After $275 million went to the attorneys, the remaining settlement money will be split with St. Louis City getting $250 million, St. Louis County $169 million and the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Authority which owns the dome receiving $70 million. Another $30 million will go to the city for expansion of the America’s Center convention center. 72% of the total settlement came out of the pockets of Stan Kroenke, roughly $571 million.

